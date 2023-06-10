Video: Citadel Duo Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan Groove To Oo Antava At A Club In Serbia |

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are currently shooting for Citadel in Serbia and they are undergoing intense action training there. Now, a video of the two actors dancing to Sam’s iconic song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is going viral across social media.

Clad in a black strappy leather co-ord set Samantha looked stunning as she grooved to her own song at a club in Serbia. On the other hand, Varun was seen hyping and cheering the actress. Watch the video below.

Helmed by Raj and DK, who also worked with Samantha in The Family Man season 2, Citadel is the Indian version of the spy thriller which was created by the Russo Brothers and starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in lead roles.

Speaking about the show, Samantha earlier said, "When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is a homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him."

The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited.