Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pictures From Her Extended Trip In Turkey While Filming For Kushi Opposite Vijay Devarakonda

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023

Pan-Indian crush Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her extended stay in Istanbul, Turkey, while filming the outdoor schedule of her upcoming film 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Devarakonda. Presenting more pictures ahead that display the actor's amazing time spent in the Middle-Eastern country

Lazing in car while scurrying through the pages of her latest read

A page from her latest read

Enjoying her morning coffee from her hotel room

The Turkish hammam where she unwinded at

Look at the glow

View of the Mediterranean Sea from the room

Enjoying a hot cup of Turkish coffee

Not just her, we'd all want to hit the sack on seeing this cozy bed

Thanks For Reading!

