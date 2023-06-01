Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Devarakonda redefine friendship goals with super cute brunch pic

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
The newest best friends of South cinema, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda have been defining friendship goals for a while. Earlier on Instagram, Samantha shared a heartfelt note about what Vijay's presence means to her. Her post read, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!!" See more instances of their infectious bonhomie
Samantha had posted this picture on Vijay's birthday. last year, clearly giving fans a glimpse of the deep respect and admiration they share amongst each other
A candid moment from the sets of their upcoming film 'Kushi'
Another behind-the-scenes moment from the sets of 'Kushi'
The actors earlier worked together in director Nag Ashwin's 'Mahanati' which saw Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan as the leads
A candid moment from the sets of 'Mahanati'
A still from 'Na Roja Nuvve', the first song from 'Kushi'
'Kushi' releases in cinemas on September 1st 2023
Thanks For Reading!