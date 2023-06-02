Samantha to Deepika, actresses who played mothers to older co-stars

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly set to play the role of Priyanka Chopra's mother in the Indian version of Citadel. The two shows are set in different eras and Priyanka's character will only be seen as a child in Samantha’s Citadel. Sam is four years younger than PC.
Photo via Instagram
Not just Samantha, here are more actresses who have played mothers to older co-stars. Deepika Padukone played role of Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. She is set to lead the second part which features the story of Dev and Amrita (Padukone).
Photo via Instagram
Actress Sheeba Chaddha who has played the cool mother in superhit films such as Badhaai Ho, Badhaai Do, and Doctor G to name a few, had essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the film Zero, despite him being seven years older than her.
Photo via Instagram
Mona Singh played role of Aamir Khan’s mother in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Photo via Instagram
Vidya Balan played the role of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in the film Paa. She is younger than him by 36 years.
Photo via Instagram
Anushka Shetty played the role of Prabhas' wife and mother since he had a dual role in the two-part franchise Baahubali.
Photo via Instagram
Shefali Shah who is now known for her strong characters in shows like Delhi Crime and Human, once played the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in Waqt. She is five years younger than him.
Photo via Instagram
Reema Lagoo played Sanjay Dutt's mother in Vaastav. Dutt is a year older than Lagoo.
Photo via Instagram
Sonali Kulkarni played Salman Khan’s mother in the film Bharat. She is nine years younger than him.
Photo via Instagram
Thanks For Reading!