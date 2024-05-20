Bengaluru Rave Party: Telugu Actress Hema DENIES Her Presence, Shares Video From Hyderabad Farmhouse To Slam Fake News

Telugu actress Hema has denied reports of her presence at a rave party in Bengaluru. On Monday, it was reported that the Central Crime Branch team raided a rave party which was held under guise of a birthday party near Electronic City, Bengaluru. Several reports claimed that actress Hema was also attended the party, however, she has denied the allegations.

A video has gone viral in which she claimed that she is at her farmhouse in Hyderabad. "I was not at the rave party in Bangalore. I was enjoying myself at the farmhouse in Hyderabad. I have nothing to do with Bengaluru rave party," she said.

She also stated that her name is being dragged by media portals unnecessarily and requested her fans and followers not to believe in what's going viral on social media.

Take a look at her video here:

Bengaluru rave party busted

According to a report in India Today, the crime branch team seized 17 MDMA pills and cocaine from the rave party which continued past 2 am on Monday. Around 100 people attended the party, including 25 women.

The party venue is reportedly owned by a person named Gopala Reddy. Over 15 luxury cars, including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and Audi, were found by the officials outside the party premises.

A case has been registered at Electronic City police station and further investigations are underway.

When Hema filed complaint against YouTube channels for spreading fake news

In March 2023, Hema had filed a complaint against YouTube channels for spreading fake news for spreading 'lies and defamatory content' against her and her husband.

Expressing anger over misinformation and fake news on social media platforms, Hema had claimed that old photos of her and her husband were posted online without her consent. The actress had also stated in her complaint that misleading and derogatory thumbnails used by YouTube channels 'damaged' her reputation.