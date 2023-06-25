 #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Response To Fan Asking ‘Sir Jawan Ke Din Patti Baandh Ke Theatre Jana Hai?’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Response To Fan Asking ‘Sir Jawan Ke Din Patti Baandh Ke Theatre Jana Hai?’

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Response To Fan Asking ‘Sir Jawan Ke Din Patti Baandh Ke Theatre Jana Hai?’

With the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event, fans eagerly seized the opportunity to connect with their favourite star.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the 31st anniversary of his film 'Deewana' by engaging in a lively #AskSRK session on Twitter. The interactive session lasted for 31 minutes, allowing fans to ask their burning questions to the charismatic actor.

With the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event, fans eagerly seized the opportunity to connect with their favourite star and gain insights into his projects and personal life.

Read Also
Vicky Kaushal Auditioned For THIS Role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Got Rejected
article-image

FAN ASKS ‘JAWAN KE DIN PATTI BANDH KAR JANA HAI’

During the session, one of the fans wrote, “Sir Jawan ke din patti baandh ke theatre jana h kya? #AskSRK”

Shah Rukh Khan was quick to respond with his witty sense of humour as he said, “Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai!”

We bet his reponse has made you burst into laughter!

Read Also
Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya, Hrithik Roshan's Jashn E Bahaaraa Performed At White House
article-image

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK delivered the biggest hit of Hindi cinema earlier this year with 'Pathaan'. The film went on to gross over Rs 1000 crore across the globe, with more than Rs 500 crore in India alone.

He is now gearing up for his second release of the year, 'Jawan', which will hit the silver screens on September 7. The film marks his first collaboration with south filmmaker Atlee, who is known for his high-octane action. The film also stars Nayanthara in a key role, and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a cameo.

Read Also
Jawan Stuntman Calls Shah Rukh Khan Different From Other Actors: 'He Would Ask If I Was Fine After...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas Welcome Kamal Haasan To Team Project K

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas Welcome Kamal Haasan To Team Project K

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Response To Fan Asking ‘Sir Jawan Ke Din Patti Baandh Ke Theatre...

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Response To Fan Asking ‘Sir Jawan Ke Din Patti Baandh Ke Theatre...

Upasana Kamineni Being Wheeled To The Labour Room With Ram Charan Beaming In Excitement Will Make...

Upasana Kamineni Being Wheeled To The Labour Room With Ram Charan Beaming In Excitement Will Make...

Cricketer Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At 'Adipurush' With 'Baahubali' Twist

Cricketer Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At 'Adipurush' With 'Baahubali' Twist

Captain Miller, Animal, Salaar, Jawan, Leo: 10 Pan-Indian Movie Releases That Can Change The Fortune...

Captain Miller, Animal, Salaar, Jawan, Leo: 10 Pan-Indian Movie Releases That Can Change The Fortune...