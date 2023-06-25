Vicky Kaushal Auditioned For THIS Role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Got Rejected

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most sought-after actors in the tinsel town and he has carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess and quintessential desi charm. However, to be where he is today has been no cakewalk for Vicky, and there was a time when he struggled to bag even supporting roles in films.

Not many know but Vicky had auditioned for a very important role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2012 film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, but he failed to bag it.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan released in the year 2012, and it also starred Anushka Sharma, and Vicky's wife at present, Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal auditioned for THIS role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan

In a recent interview, actor Sharib Hashmi revealed that not just him, but Vicky too had tried to grab the opportunity to act alongside SRK as his best friend and roommate in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Vicky had auditioned for the part of SRK's friend in the film, but the makers felt he was not the right fit for it. Eventually, the role went to Sharib, and though a brief one, the actor made sure to leave his mark.

Vicky later went on to act in films like 'Masaan' and 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana', which brought him to the notice of filmmakers. He also starred in 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Sanju', and 'Manmarziyaan', among other films.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Vicky recently starred in the film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which has emerged to be a sleeper hit. The film, which also features Sara Ali Khan, has minted Rs 80 crore at the box office, and is still going strong in theatres even after over three weeks.

He will be next seen in Anand Tiwari's untitled film alongside Tripti Dimri.

Not just that, but he will also be seen playing the role of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.