THIS Is Where Vicky Kaushal Stayed Before His Family Achieved Stardom, Reveals ZHZB Director Laxman Utekar

Laxman Utekar with Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan |

Director Laxman Utekar is currently basking in the glory of the success of his latest offering Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. When asked if small town stories are a hit formula, he shares, “Small town has the maximum of our audiences I feel which comprises middle-class and lower middle-class. I always try to tell stories that are relatable. Since I belong from a small town, I have lived that life. There are films that are hero centric but there are films like mine that are family oriented. Every small town has its own culture, language, food, etc. I am very comfortable translating this kind of a world on screen.”

He adds, “While writing the script, there was Vicky in my mind but it was never titled as Luka Chuppi 2. I wanted him for this film since he has star value and values of a middle-class family. He used to live in a Malvani chawl. He doesn’t look like a chocolate boy, rather he looks like a boy next door.”

Earlier, Laxman has helmed noted films like Mimi and Luka Chuppi.