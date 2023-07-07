Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan And Dunki Sold At ₹480 Crore

The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been at an all-time high, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Now, in an exciting development, it has been revealed that the rights for both Jawan and Dunki are currently being discussed and are expected to be sold for a staggering sum of Rs 480 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, has a proven track record of delivering box-office hits, and the rights to his films have consistently commanded premium prices.

According to sources, “The rights of Jawan have been sold for about Rs 250 crore. The rights of Dunki have been sold for nearly Rs 230 crore which individually, to date, stands the highest for any film”.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Jawan, will be unveiled alongside the release of Mission Impossible in theatres. With sky-high expectations and mounting anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming ventures are poised to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the film industry.

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar. It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.