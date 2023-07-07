Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Troll Pakistani Actress Mahnoor Baloch For 'SRK Doesn't Know Acting' Comment: 'Isko Attention Chahiye'

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch is making headlines after her comments on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. During her appearance on a chat show, Mahnoor reportedly said that the Pathaan actor is not handsome and he doesn't know how to act.

However, her comments did not go down well with a section of social media users, especially Shah Rukh's fans.

During the talk show, the actress shared her opinion on what makes someone attractive and said that Shah Rukh's charisma lends him a certain charm. She also praised his business skills and added that he knows how to 'market' himself.

Mahnoor says 'SRK is NOT handsome, doesn't know acting'

"Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don’t have any aura, so people do not even notice them," Mahnoor said.

She added, "It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful."

Netizens troll the actress

Soon after the video went viral, netizens brutally trolled the actress. While some disagreed with her opinion, others said that she is purposely commenting about Shah Rukh to gain publicity.

Reacting to Mahnoor's statement, a user commented, "Sidhe sidhe bol ki srk ki attention chaiye."

"Are is mahila ko bolo srk ki wajah se pura duniya Bollywood ko janta hai.. Inke kon janta hai....nahi inki film ko kio janta hai," wrote another user.

"Entire world knows SRK. I am sorry but Who are you?" read another comment.

Another fan of Shah Rukh commented, "Isko pata hai SRK par comments karke isko kaafi large scale par publicity mil jaayegi bus isliye ye sab bol rahi hai. Kitni ghatiya soch hai iski."

SRK's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh recently made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu.