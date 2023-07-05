Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan To Release In Japan On September 1

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie "Pathaan" will release in Japan on September 1, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The action-thriller, which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie has already earned over Rs 1000 crore gross at the global box office.

"The film's subtitled version is all set to release in Japan on September 1, 2023," the press note issued by YRF read.

Last month, "Pathaan" released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Mumbai Post Nose Surgery