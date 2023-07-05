Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Mumbai Wearing ₹81,000 Hoodie - Photos Inside

Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday after meeting with a minor accident on the sets of a project that he was shooting for in the US. The actor arrived at the airport in the wee hours, but despite the odd timing, fans and paparazzi hounded the actor to catch one good glimpse of him.

SRK was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and youngest son, AbRam Khan.

Recent reports claimed that the actor got into a mishap during a shoot in the US, which left his nose bleeding and he had to undergo a quick surgery.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

How much does SRK's blue hoodie cost?

As the King Khan returned to the city on Wednesday, he showed no visible signs of an injury. He was his usual polite self, smiling and waving at the paps, and quickly making his way to his car as they inquired about his health.

Several photos and videos of SRK from the Mumbai airport have now gone viral on the internet, and he can be seen wearing a comfy hoodie with a cool pair of jeans, matching sneakers, and a black cap.

A little research tells us that the simple blue hoodie is priced at a whopping £780, which is equal to Rs 81,465 as per the latest conversion rates.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, SRK currently has his hands full with multiple projects in the pipeline. After starting the year with a bang with 'Pathaan', the superstar is set to return to the theatres soon with his next, titled 'Jawan'.

'Jawan' is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7 and it also marks his first collaboration with south filmmaker Atlee.

Apart from that, he has 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani, which was earlier set to release by the end of this year, but latest reports suggest that it has been pushed to 2024.

If reports are to be believed, then SRK will also be seen in an ultimate face-off with Salman Khan, in a 'Tiger vs Pathaan' film, which will be a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe.