Shah Rukh Khan's Nose Injury Is 'False News,' Says Report As Actor Returns To Mumbai Safe And Sound

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport, looking healthy and without any visible surgery markers, on Wednesday morning, a day after reports that he had sustained an injury in Los Angeles sparked worries and a torrent of social media posts. There were reports that the 'Pathaan' star had received a minor nose injury and underwent a surgery.

"It's false news," a source close to him told PTI as the hashtag #shahrukhkhan trended on Twitter all day Tuesday and fans wished him a speedy recovery.

Videos shared on social media this morning showed the 57-year-old actor, dressed in a blue hoodie, black cap, matching trousers and sporting yellow shades, waving at shutterbugs stationed at the exit gate before quickly leaving for home in his car.

The visuals quickly went viral on social media with many fans posting their wishes for the actor.

"King khan is back! Fit and fine. Relief!!!!! #ShahRukhKhan (sic)" wrote a fan on Twitter.

"King Shah Rukh Khan Back In Mumbai. Everything is fine Alhamdulillah, and mostly that news was fake only (sic)" said another.

"Megastar #ShahRukhKhan Is absolutely fine, Alhamdulillah. Jiske sath lakho logo ke DUA usko kya ho skta (sic)" a fan tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the 'King of Romance,' has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions worldwide through his numerous romantic films. While SRK has portrayed a wide range of characters in various genres, his romantic films hold a special place in the hearts of his fans. He has given us numerous romantic comedies and intense love stories that have become timeless classics. The handsome young hunk with a dimpled smile completed 31 years in Bollywood on June 25.

Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller 'Pathaan', which was released in January this year. He will soon be seen in 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

The actor will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, following which he will play in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.

