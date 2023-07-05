Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Mumbai After Meeting With An Accident In US - Watch Video |

Get well soon wishes for Shah Rukh Khan flooded social media platforms on Tuesday after reports that the star was injured and underwent surgery in Los Angeles where he was shooting for a project. On Wednesday morning, the superstar was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from the US. Dressed in a blue hoodie, cap, and sunglasses, the actor appeared to be fine and in good health.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan began bleeding and was immediately rushed to the hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about. There is no update on when the actor got injured or the project he was shooting for. Sources close to him were quoted as saying that he received a minor nose injury.

However, as the news trended on Twitter and fans wished him a speedy recovery throughout the day. "Get well soon my King, Allah is with you all the time," a fan wrote on Twitter. "I wish for ur speedy recovery sir! Get well soon.. sending lots of love and positivity your way," a fan tweeted. "He will be fine. In Sha Allah," prayed another.

Shah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu.