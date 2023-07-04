Shah Rukh Khan Meets With Accident In US, Undergoes Surgery: Report

SRK in a still from Pathaan |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan currently has his hands full with several projects, and the actor has been travelling a lot of late owing to his professional commitments. Recently, he jetted off to the United States Of America for a shoot, however, the trip turned into a nightmare, after the actor reportedly met with an accident.

As per reports, SRK was shooting for a project in the US when he met with an accident and ended up hurting his nose.

The actor was rushed to the hospital with a bleeding nose, and he also had to undergo a surgery for the same.

Read Also You Can Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer In Theatres If You Plan To See THIS Hollywood Movie

SRK meets with accident

As per a report in Times Of India, SRK was in Los Angeles, shooting for a project, when the mishap took place.

The actor then underwent a surgery and he now has his nose bandaged, as per the report. The doctors also informed his team that there was nothing to worry and that it was a minor injury.

SRK is now back in India and is resting at his residence, Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his next, 'Jawan'. The film marks his first collaboration with south director Atlee, and it also stars "lady superstar" of the south film industry, Nayanthara.

The trailer of 'Jawan' will be attached to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning', which will hit the theatres on July 12.

'Jawan' is slated for a September 7 release.

Apart from that, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in the pipeline, and if reports are to be believed, then he will be seen facing Salman Khan in what could be touted as the biggest action spectacle in Bollywood, 'Tiger vs Pathaan'.

SRK's 'Pathaan', which released in theatres earlier this year, smashed all records at the box office and went on to become the highest grossing film of Hindi cinema.