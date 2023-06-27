Shah Rukh Khan To Share Screen Space With Daughter Suhana For Sujoy Ghosh's Action Thriller: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', but the film is headed straight for an OTT release. While fans are waiting with bated breath to see SRK's little girl on the big screen, looks like it's finally happening, as latest reports suggest that Suhana might mark her theatrical debut in Bollywood next year.

What is even better is that the film will reportedly be produced by SRK himself under his banner, Red Chillies, and he will even have a special cameo in the film.

While no official announcement has been made yet, the buzz is enough for fans of the father-daughter duo to get excited.

SRK-Suhana to join hands for action thriller?

According to a report in an entertainment portal, SRK has got Suhana on board his film, which is set to be an action thriller.

Not just that, but the film will reportedly be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who has hits like 'Kahaani', 'Kahaani 2', and 'Badlaa' to his credit.

It is to be noted that Ghosh's 'Badlaa', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, too was produced by SRK, so it comes as no surprise that the superstar is willing to join hands with the director once again.

The report also states that SRK's 'Pathaan' director, Siddharth Anand, might pitch in for some heavy-duty action sequences, which is known to be his area of expertise.

Suhana Khan in 'The Archies'

Meanwhile, the first glimpses of 'The Archies' were recently unveiled at a grand event in Brazil. Besides Suhana, the film also stars Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda, among others.

The film is slated to release on Netflix by the end of this year, and it is one of the most anticipated OTT release of the year.

On the other hand, SRK will be next seen in 'Jawan', which marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee. The film will release in theatres on September 7, 2023.

He also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in the pipeline, along with a 'Tiger vs Pathaan' film with Salman Khan.