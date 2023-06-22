SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan Buys 3 Row Houses Worth Over ₹12 Crore In Alibaug

Suhana Khan | Instagram

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has purchased three row houses near Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crore. The three row houses were bought in Thal Village, which is on the coast between Alibaug and Kihim Beach.

As per the agreement of sale document accessed through IndexTap.com, these three row houses together measure 3,988 sq. ft. of carpet area. The first row house has 1,750 sq. ft. of carpet area, the second has 420 sq. ft. of carpet and the third has 1,771 sq. ft. Other than these, there is also a cabin acquired having 48 sq. ft. of carpet area.

Overall, this piece of real estate is spread over 1.5 acres. The property also has coconut trees and other plantations, well, tube well and water tanks.

The purchase has been made from three sisters, Anjali Khote, Priya Khote and Rekha Khote, all residents of Cuffe Parade by paying Rs 77.46 lakh towards stamp duty and registered earlier this month on June 1.

At the moment, there is no clarity if the existing structures will be demolished for a lavish luxury property.

With this purchase by Suhana Khan, it became an addition to the Khan family’s existing property in Alibaug. Already, Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxury property – Deja Vu Farms in the vicinity.

Some other celebrities who own lavish property near Alibaug are Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Rahul Khanna, Anaita Shroff Adajania – Homi Adajania, Gautam Singhania and Ram Kapoor.