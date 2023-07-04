Shah Rukh Khan Accident: Fans Pray For Actor's Speedy Recovery, Say 'Get Well Soon King'

Shah Rukh Khan | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently underwent a surgery after he met with an accident in the US. Reportedly, the 57-year-old actor was shooting for a project when he ended up injuring his nose. He returned to Mumbai and is now resting at his Bandra residence.

Several media reports state that Shah Rukh was rushed to the hospital with a bleeding nose, and he also had to undergo a surgery for the same.

Shah Rukh was in Los Angeles when the mishap took place. However, it is not clear which project he was shooting for. Doctors looking after the superstar have reportedly informed his team that there was nothing to worry and that he suffered a minor injury.

Soon after the news of Shah's accident and surgery surfaced online, fans flooded social media platforms with 'get well soon' messages.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jawan. The film marks his first collaboration with south director Atlee, and it also stars "lady superstar" of the south film industry, Nayanthara.

The trailer of Jawan will be attached to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, which will hit the theatres on July 12. The film, which is slated for a September 7 release, also features Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a cameo.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline, and if reports are to be believed, he will be seen facing Salman Khan in what could be touted as the biggest action spectacle in Bollywood, Tiger vs Pathaan.