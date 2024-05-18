Rapper King Becomes First Ever Indian Pop Artist To Walk Cannes Red Carpet, Says 'Felt Like A Turning Point'

Rapper King |

Singer-songwriter and rapper King made history on the fourth day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. He became the first-ever Indian pop artist to walk the prestigious red carpet. The singer feels that walking the red carpet felt like the turning point of his life. King is best known for his popular tracks like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, Oops, and more.

King About His Cannes Experience

In an interview with IANS, he talked about his experience at Cannes 2024. "Wow. It wasn't just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, a chance to show the world what Indian music can do," he said.

King On Representing India Desigs At Cannes

King walked the red carpet in style, donning a silk blazer by designer Anamika Khanna. He exuded charisma and confidence as he graced the red carpet.

Speaking about Indian design at Cannes, he said, "I wanted to wear an Indian designer and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my outfit gives you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry."

While King is his stage name, his real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel. He was one of the five finalists for the MTV reality series MTV Hustle in 2019. Since he was eight years old, he had aspirations of being a well-known rapper, which he accomplished, along with considerable success with his YouTube channel.