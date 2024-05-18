OG Fashionista Sonam Kapoor Lauds Nancy Tyagi's 20kg Pink Gown At Cannes 2024: 'Sweetest Moment'

Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi recently made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She created history after she wore a beautiful pink ruffled gown, which was stitched by herself and took over 1,000 meters of fabric.

Sonam Kapoor, the OG fashionista of Bollywood, seemed quite impressed by Nancy's outfit. The actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "The sweetest moment I've seen on the red carpet."

Check it out:

Earlier, Nancy shared stunning photos of her outfit on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg."

"The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!," she added.

Take a look at Nancy Tyagi's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller film Blind, which was released in 2023. It was a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film broke Sonam’s six-year hiatus after The Zoya Factor.

Next, Sonam has Battle for Bittora, which is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel. The film will be made under their banner Anil Kapoor Films Company.