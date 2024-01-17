Sonam Kapoor Sheds 20 Kgs, Flaunts Toned Midriff & Curves In Postpartum Weight Loss Video

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor embarked on a fitness journey following the birth of her son, Vayu. In her latest Instagram post, the actress proudly showcased her remarkable weight-loss achievements. Sonam and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, were blessed with a baby boy in August 2022.

On Wednesday, Sonam shared a video to flaunt her weight loss. The 38-year-old actress is seen posing in front of a full-length mirror in black tights and a black sports bra. "What a wow... 20 kgs down... 6 more to go," Sonam captioned her video which she shared on her Instagram story.

Take a look:

Sonam had stayed away from the limelight for quite some time post-partum, but the actress is now back to business in the city.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together and they welcomed a baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

Sonam consistently shares her post-pregnancy journey on social media. In a recent post featuring stunning pictures of herself in a lehenga, the actress opened up about her postpartum experience.

She expressed, "It has taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Progress has been gradual, achieved without resorting to crash diets or intense workouts—just through consistent self-care and baby care. Though I'm not entirely where I aim to be, I remain profoundly grateful for my body and its incredible resilience. Embracing the wonders of being a woman."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Veere Di Wedding actress was last seen in Blind. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters and was released on an OTT platform. It also marked Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus.

Blind was a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, which was once remade in Tamil as Netrikkann starring Nayanthara in the lead.