Karan Johar CONFIRMS Shah Rukh Khan's Absence In 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' But Promises Surprise For Fans

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally put a full stop to all the speculatio surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's presence in his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

Disappointing fans who were eagerly anticipating the beloved actor's appearance, Karan confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is not part of the film. However, he assured everyone that the superstar's blessings are still with the project.

KARAN QUASHED THE RUMOURS OF SHAH RUKH KAJOL'S REUNION WITH THIS RESPONSE

The clarification from Karan Johar arrives after months of swirling rumors suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would reunite on-screen in this much-anticipated movie. The speculations gained momentum when Shah Rukh himself unveiled the film's teaser last month, further fueling the excitement among fans.

SRK HAS EARLIER EXPRESSED ADMIRATION FOR THE FILM'S TEASER

Expressing his admiration for Karan's illustrious 25-year journey as a filmmaker, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "WOW Karan, 25 yrs as a filmmaker. You have came a long way & Your father-my friend Tom Uncle must be watching this from heaven. Have always said you should make more & more movies coz we require ethereal magic of love being brought to life., which someone like you can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser looks pretty. Love U & my best wishes to the cast and crew.”

While fans might feel disheartened by Shah Rukh Khan's absence from the film, Karan Johar has promised that there are still several surprises in store for them. One such revelation that keen-eyed fans have already spotted is the presence of the talented Ananya Panday.

TRAILER OF THE FILM RELEASED TODAY

The recently released trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' sheds light on the love story of Rocky and Rani. Despite falling head over heels for each other, their contrasting backgrounds become a hurdle in their relationship.

Unsure of how to approach their respective families, Rocky and Rani make a daring decision to switch homes.

As Rani attempts to impress Rocky's Punjabi household, Rocky himself embarks on a journey to fit into Rani's world. Amidst all the ensuing drama, chaos, and fights, the ultimate question remains: Will they achieve a happy ending?