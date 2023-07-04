Rekha's Outfit On Magazine Cover Originally Designed For Karan Johar’s Takht? | Source: Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar's historical drama Takht, which was announced way back in 2019, may have been "delayed" or "shelved" for reasons unknown, but a stunning outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, allegedly for the film, was recently worn by cinema icon Rekha as she embraced the cover of a popular magazine.

Manish Malhotra also took to Instagram and revealed that Rekha wore an archived ensemble. He wrote, “Rekha Ji and I have always shared a great passion for Indian Fashion; Having worked with her for so many years now, each time has been an experience in itself. Rekha Ji always teases me about how she’s met another person who has a great eye for detail, much like herself. Her passion is inspiring, and it’s been such a memorable experience styling and designing for her for the photo shoot.”

“What has given me the most joy is watching her excitement, which was at par with me. Long hours of conversation, spending time with her for costume fittings, and a series of discussions and meetings. The pure love she has for fabrics, embroideries, and colour, a passion that we both share deeply, it’s been extraordinarily inspiring. We have a mutual admiration for each other, which is one of the reasons we make such a good team,” he added.

Coming back to Takht, it was billed as a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. Actors Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal were roped in to play Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, respectively.

The cast also featured Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan, Kareena Kapoor as Jahanara Begum, and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu. Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also were a part of this magnum opus.