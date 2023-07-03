Veteran Actress Rekha REVEALS Why She Hasn't Done Films Since 2014

Rekha, the iconic veteran actor, recently delighted fans with a rare conversation where she candidly discussed her illustrious career and shared her thoughts on the art of acting.

The timeless beauty graced the pages of a magazine, capturing hearts with her stunning photographs that quickly became the talk of the internet.

However, what truly intrigued her fans was her revelation about why she hasn't taken up a full-length film since 2014, along with her appreciation for the luxury of being able to choose her projects according to her preferences.

BREAK FROM THE MOVIES

Rekha's journey in the world of cinema began at a young age. She embarked on her acting voyage as a child artist in Telugu films, showcasing her talent in movies like 'Inti Guttu' (1958) and 'Rangula Ratnam' (1966).

Her first lead role came in the form of 'Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999' (1969), a Telugu film. Subsequently, Rekha made her mark in Hindi cinema with her debut in 'Sawan Bhadon' (1970).

While her last full-length film was 'Super Nani', she continued to grace the silver screen and television through special appearances in various films and TV shows.

REKHA REVEALS THE REASON OF STAYING AWAY FROM FILMS

In an exclusive interview with a media outlet, Rekha shed light on her decision to refrain from signing films in recent years. Reflecting on her love for the craft, she expressed, "Even if I don’t do films, I have a lot of memories to cherish. So whenever the time is right, the right project will come to me. My personality is my own but my cinematic personality is what lies in the eyes of beholder. So, I decide where I want to be and where I don’t. I am blessed with the privilege to decide and luxury to say no.”

During the engaging conversation, Rekha was also asked about the nature of love and its endurance over time. In response, she eloquently stated, "No. The relationship becomes forever once it’s established. We often wish for more, and sometimes it’s just enough. This is also applicable to my craft. I possess an instinct for the perseverance of beauty since birth and it’s my unquenchable thirst for learning, my willingness to keep my eyes & heart open while absorbing beauty with positivity and avoiding the negativity. This gives me command over my craft amking me feel like a newbie every day. And I believe in people with commitments like me.”

While fans eagerly anticipated her next project, Rekha recently made an appearance on the small screen through the promo of the TV show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’