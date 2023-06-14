GHKKPM: Veteran Actress Rekha All Set For Another Cameo Appearance In The Show

Legendary actress Rekha is all set to make her much-anticipated comeback on television with a special appearance in the popular StarPlus show, Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

This marks her third association with StarPlus, showcasing her enduring charm and timeless beauty.

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captivated audiences of all ages with its gripping storyline and intense drama.

It has become a go-to show for viewers seeking an enthralling television experience. Now, with Rekha's presence, the excitement levels are soaring.

REKHA'S ASSOCIATION WITH GHKKPM

Rekha's association with Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been cherished since the beginning of the show.

Her previous appearances on the program left viewers spellbound by her charismatic personality and eternal beauty. Her return to the show promises to be equally captivating.

ACTRESS TO INTRODUCE THE NEW CAST

In her special appearance, Rekha will introduce the new cast of the show, adding another layer of intrigue and anticipation.

As the iconic actress graces the television screens once again, audiences can expect to be mesmerized by her enchanting presence, leaving them yearning for more.

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween, is gearing up for major twists and turns, making Rekha's comeback even more significant.

The show airs on StarPlus every day at 8 p.m., ensuring that viewers can immerse themselves in the captivating world of the series.