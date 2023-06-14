 GHKKPM: Veteran Actress Rekha All Set For Another Cameo Appearance In The Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGHKKPM: Veteran Actress Rekha All Set For Another Cameo Appearance In The Show

GHKKPM: Veteran Actress Rekha All Set For Another Cameo Appearance In The Show

Her previous appearances on the program left viewers spellbound by her charismatic personality and eternal beauty.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

Legendary actress Rekha is all set to make her much-anticipated comeback on television with a special appearance in the popular StarPlus show, Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

This marks her third association with StarPlus, showcasing her enduring charm and timeless beauty.

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captivated audiences of all ages with its gripping storyline and intense drama.

It has become a go-to show for viewers seeking an enthralling television experience. Now, with Rekha's presence, the excitement levels are soaring.

Read Also
GHKKPM: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS Reason Behind Rejecting Lead Role In Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt's Show
article-image

REKHA'S ASSOCIATION WITH GHKKPM

Rekha's association with Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been cherished since the beginning of the show.

Her previous appearances on the program left viewers spellbound by her charismatic personality and eternal beauty. Her return to the show promises to be equally captivating.

Read Also
GHKKPM: Ulka Gupta to be paired opposite Fahmaan Khan after leap? Here's what she has to say
article-image

ACTRESS TO INTRODUCE THE NEW CAST

In her special appearance, Rekha will introduce the new cast of the show, adding another layer of intrigue and anticipation.

As the iconic actress graces the television screens once again, audiences can expect to be mesmerized by her enchanting presence, leaving them yearning for more.

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween, is gearing up for major twists and turns, making Rekha's comeback even more significant.

The show airs on StarPlus every day at 8 p.m., ensuring that viewers can immerse themselves in the captivating world of the series.

Read Also
Ayesha Singh on 100 auditions before bagging GHKKPM, whether she regrets becoming an actor & more
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

AI Turns Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Other Bollywood Actors Into Kids: Check Photos

AI Turns Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Other Bollywood Actors Into Kids: Check Photos

GHKKPM: Veteran Actress Rekha All Set For Another Cameo Appearance In The Show

GHKKPM: Veteran Actress Rekha All Set For Another Cameo Appearance In The Show

Movie Date! Rumoured Couple Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda Spotted At Mumbai Theatre; WATCH

Movie Date! Rumoured Couple Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda Spotted At Mumbai Theatre; WATCH

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn & Mohanlal's Films To Be Shot Together? Director Jeethu Joseph REACTS

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn & Mohanlal's Films To Be Shot Together? Director Jeethu Joseph REACTS

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's The Great Indian Rescue To Release In October 2023

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's The Great Indian Rescue To Release In October 2023