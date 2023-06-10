GHKKPM: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS Reason Behind Rejecting Lead Role In Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt's Show

After enthralling the audience for nearly three years, Star Plus popular show "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" is bidding farewell to itslead actors, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh.

The show, which is a Hindi adaptation of Star Jalsha's "Kusum Dola," is preparing for a generation leap, introducing a fresh pair of leads.

However, one name that won't be joining the cast is the talented heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh, who recently turned down the offer to play the lead role.

HERE'S WHY HE REJECTED THE ROLE

Fans of Shaheer Sheikh had their hopes high when rumours spread that he might take on the lead role in "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin."

However, in a recent interview, the popular TV star confirmed that he had declined the offer.

The actor, known for his exceptional performances in "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi," cited his decision to take a break from projects as the reason for rejecting such a significant opportunity.

Shaheer Sheikh shared to ETimes, "Yes, the makers of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' approached me for the same, but I have decided to not take up any project right now."

Read Also Hina Khan shot 8 hours nonstop in rain for song with Shaheer Sheikh

WOH TOH HAI ALBELAA NEARING ITS END

Currently, Shaheer Sheikh is captivating audiences with his performance in Rajan Shahi's Star Bharat show, "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa," where he shares the screen with Hiba Nawaz and Kinshuk Vaidya.

After an impressive run of over a year, the beloved show is confirmed to go off-air. The cast recently shot for the final episode, set to air on June 14. As the curtain falls on "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa," viewers eagerly anticipate Shaheer Sheikh's next venture.