GHKKPM: Ulka Gupta to be paired opposite Fahmaan Khan after leap? Here's what she has to say

Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta is now making waves in the industry once again. Rumours have been circulating about her possible entry into the popular serial, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, which currently stars Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora, and Neil Bhatt in lead roles.

In her interview with an online portal, Ulka addressed these reports and shed light on her upcoming projects, including how her role in ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ changed her life.

Here's what she said

When asked about her involvement in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, Ulka revealed that she has indeed met with the producer, but nothing has been confirmed yet as it is still in the pipeline.

While she has been approached for the role, she remains cautious about giving any definite answers. Since the conclusion of ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, Ulka has been open to exploring various opportunities, considering both movies and serials. However, she remains selective, gravitating towards titular roles that can inspire and influence young women.

What the actress is doing currently?

Despite her busy schedule, Ulka is committed to personal growth. She is currently focused on learning Nepali, a new language that will broaden her acting horizons. Additionally, she dedicates time to weight training and dance, further enhancing her skills and versatility.

Reflecting on her breakthrough role as Rani Laxmibai in Zee Tv’s ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, Ulka expressed her gratitude that the show still resonates with people. Portraying the iconic character at a young age was a stroke of luck for Ulka, as it opened her eyes to the immense potential child actors possess in making a significant contribution to a series.

‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ turned Ulka's world upside down. Initially intended for only 50 episodes, her captivating portrayal of Rani Laxmibai captivated audiences, leading to an extended run of around 200 episodes.

This unexpected turn of events not only solidified her place in the industry but also reinforced the notion that young actors can have a profound impact on a show's success.

The actress has often spoke about being treated differently in the industry due to her dusky skin colour and how she would never want to endorse a fairness cream brand. Despite her struggles, Ulka made a mark in Televsision i industry with her hard work and determination.

