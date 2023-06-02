Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena to marry yoga instructor Ira Trivedi: Report

Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta's ex-husband and filmmaker, Madhu Mantena, is all set to tie the knot in June 2023. If a report in a news portal is to be believed, Mantena will marry writer-yoga instructor Ira Trivedi.

Masaba and Mantena tied the knot in 2015. However, the two parted ways soon and in 2019, they were officially granted divorce. Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Madhu Mantena has found love again and will tie the knot with Ira in Bandra this month.

Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun are expected to attend the wedding. While the mehendi event is scheduled for June 10, the wedding will take place on June 11.

Masaba and Madhu Mantena's wedding

Daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, Masaba, had tied the knot with filmmaker Madhu Mantena in a court marriage in Mumbai on June 2, 2015. The couple had planned a three day celebration with family and friends in November 2015.

However, they got separated within four years of their marriage and their divorce was finalised in 2019.

Masaba's second wedding

On January 27, 2023, Masaba tied the knot with Satyadeep. The wedding was a private and intimate affair and the couple took the plunge in the presence of their immediate families. Vivian Richards also flew down to India to bless his daughter on her wedding day.

Not many know but Satyadeep was earlier married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was only 21 back then.

However, both Masaba and Satyadeep found love once again in each other, and they made their relationship official on social media in 2020.