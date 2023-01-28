Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra threw a grand wedding bash for their families and friends on Friday night
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The newlyweds posed with their families for the paps
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Masaba's mother Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra were seen at their stylish best
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Neena also posed with the couple and gave them her blessings
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Masaba's father, legendary cricketer Vivian Richards, also arrived to bless his daughter on her special day
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Masaba and Satyadeep got married in a hush-hush ceremony on January 27
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sonam Kapoor put her best foot forward in a monochrome outfit for her bestfriend Masaba
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Konkona Sen Sharma was a vision in all black
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Dia Mirza looked radiant in a black and golden gown
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Amol Parashar was also spotted at the wedding bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
