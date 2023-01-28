Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra threw a grand wedding bash for their families and friends on Friday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The newlyweds posed with their families for the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Masaba's mother Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra were seen at their stylish best

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neena also posed with the couple and gave them her blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Masaba's father, legendary cricketer Vivian Richards, also arrived to bless his daughter on her special day

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Masaba and Satyadeep got married in a hush-hush ceremony on January 27

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonam Kapoor put her best foot forward in a monochrome outfit for her bestfriend Masaba

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Konkona Sen Sharma was a vision in all black

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dia Mirza looked radiant in a black and golden gown

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amol Parashar was also spotted at the wedding bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

