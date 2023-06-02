TV actress Snehal Rai on losing 4-month-old son: 'It was equal to 100 deaths, life was finished for me'

Television actress Snehal Rai, who recently disclosed that she has been married to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Madhvendra Rai for almost a decade, has now revealed that she lost her four-month-old son to an illness. The Ishq Ka Rang Safed actress tied the knot at the age of 23 to the 21 year older politician.

Snehal gave birth to a baby boy soon after her marriage but she lost him due to an illness. The actress said that it was difficult for her to cope up with the loss.

Snehal Rai opens up about losing her 4-month-old child

In an interview with ETimes, she said, "I had a son after marriage. We lost him due to an illness when he was 4-months-old. His name was Rudra. I was locked in the room for a week. I would just go to the washroom and sit on my bed. I don’t remember eating. Life was finished for me. There was no end to my miseries. Just when you feel everything is sorted, life turns upside down. Losing a child is equal to hundred deaths."

Snehal added, "I had a friend who shook me back to reality. I was 40kgs, became a skeleton. I felt doing make-up was a sin, how could I show my face to the world? My friend would just ask me to get ready, she took me to Marine Drive, asked me to cry and just express myself out. Once I went to an orphanage and one kid hugged me and addressed me as ‘Aai’. That gave me the kick to bounce back in life."

Snehal: Rudra made me a mother and left

The actress is now in the process of opening up an NGO to help orphans. Sharing the details, Snehal said, "I lost my child but there are so many kids, who have no mother. So either I lament about it or become a mother to those kids. I chose the second. I want to make this smile contagious for those kids. I want to help women, who have suffered domestic violence like me and my mother. I am helping them. I want to be a mother to 1000-2000 kids and I don’t mean it biologically. I want to make the future of those kids, who are in need. I am a mother. Rudra made me a mother and left."

Snehal Rai's work front

Snehal was last seen in the supernatural drama 'Vish'. The show also featured Debina Bonnerjee, Sana Makbul, and Vishal Vashishtha in pivotal roles.

She is also known for her shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Janmo Ka Bandhan, Ichhapyaari Naagin and Perfect Pati.

