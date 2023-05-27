Ishq Ka Rang Safed Actress Snehal Rai REVEALS marriage to politician 21 years older to her

TV actress Snehal Rai, known for her roles in popular shows like 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', ‘Icchapyari naagin’, ‘Perfect Pati’, 'Janmo Ka Bandhan' and others, has made a startling revelation about her personal life.

Snehal Rai disclosed to ETimes that she has been married to politician Madhvendra Rai for almost a decade.

Although Snehal never kept her marriage a secret, she never felt the need to talk about it publicly.

However, with her participation in a pageant for married women, she felt it was the right time to share her marital status.

Read Also Alia Bhatt skips her visit to IIFA 2023 as grandfather Narendra Razdan suffers serious lung...

Here's what she said

Revealing about her marriage, she stated ,"I am an artist, Snehal Rai, and it was never necessary for me to introduce myself as Mrs. Snehal Rai. But as I'm participating in a pageant for married women, I thought it's the appropriate moment to acknowledge my married identity. However, being a wife is just one aspect of my life, and it doesn't define me entirely," Snehal Rai expressed.

She further shared that she tied the knot at a young age of 23 and never believed that her acting career would be hindered by her marital status. "When I got married at 23, I never had the notion that it would have a negative impact on my career. My husband is not just a life partner, but a great friend to me. We share a strong bond, and the thought of marriage being a barrier never crossed my mind. Several actresses have shattered the stereotype that marriage hampers a woman's professional journey," Snehal Rai asserted.

Snehal Rai's work front

Speaking of her recent work, Snehal Rai was last seen in the supernatural drama 'Vish,' which aired on Colors TV and was digitally streamed on Voot.

The series, which ran from June to September 2019, also featured talented actors like Debina Bonnerjee, Sana Makbul, and Vishal Vashishtha in pivotal roles.