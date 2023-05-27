Alia Bhatt cancels her trip for award show as grandfather Narendra Razdan suffers serious lung infection

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is currently battling a critical condition at Breach Candy Hospital.

Recent reports state that the 95-year-old Razdan has been hospitalized for some time now due to a severe lung infection that has recently worsened.

Sources close to the Bhatt family told Etimes that early morning, the family received a distress call from the hospital, informing them of the doctors' recommendation to shift Razdan to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Alia Bhatt cancels her trip to attend the award show

A decision was made to prioritize his comfort and keep him within his room, rather than move him to the ICU. Given his age and the gravity of his condition, the family understands that he is currently in the twilight of his life.

The unfortunate news has prompted Alia Bhatt, known for her affectionate bond with her grandparents, to make a difficult choice.

She has decided to cancel her scheduled trip abroad to attend an upcoming award show. She feels it is crucial to be by her grandfather's side during this difficult time, rather than attending a celebratory event.

Alia Bhatt's work front

While Alia Bhatt grapples with her family's current situation, she continues to focus on her professional front.

Fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, including Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. Just a couple of days ago, on Johar's 51st birthday, the team unveiled the film's intriguing first look posters.

Additionally, Bhatt is set to showcase her talent in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Notably, she is also making her highly anticipated Hollywood debut in the film Heart of Stone.