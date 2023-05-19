Alia Bhatt learns how to say hello in Korean, gives a glimpse of how she got ready for Gucci show (WATCH)

Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently attended Gucci’s resort 2024 runway show in Seoul, has shared a video to give a glimpse of how she got ready for the show. In the behind-the-scenes video, Alia is also seen trying to learn Korean.

For the event, the actress opted for a 1960s-feel dress and completed her look with modern makeup.

In the video shared by her on Instagram, Alia shared her experience of being in Seoul and sitting in the front row at the Gucci show, or any fashion show for that matter, for the first time.

Alia learns Korean

The Brahmastra actress is seen dressed in a white robe inside her hotel room, and speaking with someone. She asked, "How do you say hello (in Korean)?" Next, the actor folded her hands and said 'annyeonghaseyo (hello)'. She also said 'annyeong (bye)' as she practiced Korean.

Giving a glimpse of the view outside her room, she further said in the video, "So we are in Seoul, Korea. I have never been to Korea before. Just look at this view, I have just been staring at the electrifying energy of the city since I have gotten here. It is quite adventurous. Let's go get ready."

Alia Bhatt's look for the event

Elaborating about her look for the fashion event, Alia said, "Today's dress is very fun. But it is also classic. It is a '60s-ish shift feel. So we are trying to have some fun with hair and makeup as well. For makeup, I want to try something new for the first time in my life – strong eyes. I don't usually do liner but she (her Korean makeup artist) has guaranteed me that my eyes will look big. This is my first time appearing for Gucci, it is my first time attending a fashion show, it will be spectacular, I can just feel it... my hair has been the longest it has ever been, and I have always wanted to do a long ponytail and with this dress and the structure, it all just balances out very well."

The actress donned a chic black dress with cut-holes and went for a Korean makeup look. She posed with some of the biggest names at the event including South Korean singer IU, CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri, actress Dakota Johnson and Blake Lee.

Alia has been announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand and she made sure to represent her country at the mega global event.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to star in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Alia also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

Besides, she is also set to soon mark her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone', which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will release in theatres on August 11.