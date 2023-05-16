Alia Bhatt makes finger heart for fans, stuns in black mini dress at Gucci Cruise Show

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023

Actress Alia Bhatt, who happens to be the newest global brand ambassador of Gucci, is in Seoul for the Gucci Cruise 2024

Several pictures of the actress from Seoul have been doing the rounds on social media platforms

The actress stepped out in a classic black LBD for the evening

The actress had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail and she carried a transparent bag

Alia was al smiles as she posed for pictures

She also made the cutest finger-heart for fans at Gucci Cruise show

Alia has made her first appearance as the brand's first Indian Ambassador

Alia was recently in news for making her debut at MET Gala 2023

She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone

