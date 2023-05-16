Mouni Roy turns up the heat with sexy pics from Italy

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is currently on a long vacation in Italy

The actress is making sure to not let the temperatures drop in the European country

The actress has been belting out one hot look after another in Italy

She is accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar on the trip

The actress is making most of her time in Italy

"Coasting through life," she captioned her photos

She also let her hair loose as she posed against the wind at Amalfi Coast, Italy

Mouni was last seen in 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' in which she played the evil Junoon

She is expected to revive her role in the second installment of the visual extravaganza which is set to release in December 2026

