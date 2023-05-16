Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday: 10 bold photos of the Punchnama actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to celebrate her 38th birthday on May 17

The actress shot to fame with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise

She was popularly known as the 'Punchnama girl' during her initial days

Nushrratt has dabbled mostly in the romcom genre, but recently, she surprised everyone with her female-centric film Chhorii

She has also starred in social dramas like Janhit Mein Jaari and Hurdang

Nushrratt enjoys a massive fan following on social media

She keeps her fans hooked with her bold and sultry photos and entertaining videos

Nushrratt never shies away when it comes to experimenting with her fashion

The actress is a total beach bum and her Instagram account is a proof

Nushrratt will be next seen in Chhorii 2

Thanks For Reading!

Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence on rumours of dating Yo Yo Honey Singh: 'I finally have one'
Find out More