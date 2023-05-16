Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday: 10 bold photos of the Punchnama actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to celebrate her 38th birthday on May 17
The actress shot to fame with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise
She was popularly known as the 'Punchnama girl' during her initial days
Nushrratt has dabbled mostly in the romcom genre, but recently, she surprised everyone with her female-centric film Chhorii
She has also starred in social dramas like Janhit Mein Jaari and Hurdang
Nushrratt enjoys a massive fan following on social media
She keeps her fans hooked with her bold and sultry photos and entertaining videos
Nushrratt never shies away when it comes to experimenting with her fashion
The actress is a total beach bum and her Instagram account is a proof
Nushrratt will be next seen in Chhorii 2
