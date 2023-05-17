 Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt poses with K-pop singer IU, Dakota Johnson in Seoul
Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt poses with K-pop singer IU, Dakota Johnson in Seoul

Last week, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image

Actor Alia Bhatt who is currently in Seoul for Gucci Cruise Show 2024 as the global brand ambassador seems to having fun meeting and posing with South Korean singer IU at the event.

Several images of Alia with singer IU went viral which are garnering her fans' attention.

In the pictures, she was seen posing with IU, CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor Dakota Johnson and Blake Lee.

article-image

Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise Show 2024

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor made an appearance in front of a historic place while wearing a mini black dress with polka dotted cutout. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

IU opted for a sheer white printed dress, matching heels and yellow handbag.

Recently, Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne shared a couple of adorable pictures where Alia and Davikah can be posing in different styles from the Gucci event.

Last week, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

article-image

Alia becomes first Indian global ambassador of Gucci

Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag."

Alia also took to Insta to share her excitement and feelings with her fans.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci."

Alia's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

article-image

