Gucci ambassador Alia Bhatt slays in ₹5 lakh denim trench coat while travelling to Seoul for the brand's fashion show

Gucci ambassador Alia Bhatt slays in ₹5 lakh denim trench coat while travelling for the brand's fashion show |

Alia Bhatt recently became the first Indian global ambassador of Gucci on May 11. She is now all set to attend Gucci’s upcoming Seoul show as the luxury fashion house’s global ambassador.

On Sunday, May 14, Alia was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she headed to Seoul for the fashion event. Her denim-on-denim airport outfit looked classy.

She wore a long denim trench coat over a crop top with a pair of flared jeans. She completed her airport look with a pair of black Gucci sliders and a statement brown bag.

Her head-to-toe Gucci outfit came with a whopping price tag. Her long denim trench coat cost worth ₹5 lakhs.

After being announced as Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador, the actress penned a sweet note to express what this collaboration meant to her. “I’m honoured to represent the House of Gucci not only in India but on a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together,” she wrote.

Read Also Meet 7-year-old boy Max Alexander who is a celebrity designer and holds own fashion shows