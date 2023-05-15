 Gucci ambassador Alia Bhatt slays in ₹5 lakh denim trench coat while travelling to Seoul for the brand's fashion show
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGucci ambassador Alia Bhatt slays in ₹5 lakh denim trench coat while travelling to Seoul for the brand's fashion show

Gucci ambassador Alia Bhatt slays in ₹5 lakh denim trench coat while travelling to Seoul for the brand's fashion show

Alia Bhatt en route to Gucci’s upcoming Seoul show as the luxury fashion house’s global ambassador

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Gucci ambassador Alia Bhatt slays in ₹5 lakh denim trench coat while travelling for the brand's fashion show |

Alia Bhatt recently became the first Indian global ambassador of Gucci on May 11. She is now all set to attend Gucci’s upcoming Seoul show as the luxury fashion house’s global ambassador.

On Sunday, May 14, Alia was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she headed to Seoul for the fashion event. Her denim-on-denim airport outfit looked classy.

She wore a long denim trench coat over a crop top with a pair of flared jeans. She completed her airport look with a pair of black Gucci sliders and a statement brown bag.

Her head-to-toe Gucci outfit came with a whopping price tag. Her long denim trench coat cost worth ₹5 lakhs.

After being announced as Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador, the actress penned a sweet note to express what this collaboration meant to her. “I’m honoured to represent the House of Gucci not only in India but on a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together,” she wrote.

Read Also
Meet 7-year-old boy Max Alexander who is a celebrity designer and holds own fashion shows
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gucci ambassador Alia Bhatt slays in ₹5 lakh denim trench coat while travelling to Seoul for the...

Gucci ambassador Alia Bhatt slays in ₹5 lakh denim trench coat while travelling to Seoul for the...

National Dengue Day 2023: Did you know that dengue is a virus? Know everything about the disease

National Dengue Day 2023: Did you know that dengue is a virus? Know everything about the disease

Quick meditation and breathing techniques to use in nerve-wracking scenarios

Quick meditation and breathing techniques to use in nerve-wracking scenarios

Mumbai: Teenagers Noa & Kasha set World Records at PRO League World Championship held in Bengaluru

Mumbai: Teenagers Noa & Kasha set World Records at PRO League World Championship held in Bengaluru

Mango Mania: 7 Places in Mumbai that serve the best Aamras

Mango Mania: 7 Places in Mumbai that serve the best Aamras