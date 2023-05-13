Meet 7-year-old boy Max Alexander who is a celebrity designer and holds own fashion shows |

Max Alexander is a 7-year-old boy from the US who believes he was Gucci in his previous life, has been designing clothes since the age of four for people worldwide, including celebrities. Recollecting how he got into the world of fashion and design, Max's mother Sherry Madison told People, "I didn't notice. He told us. We were at dinner during the lockdown, and he just literally announced, 'I need a mannequin.'"

Max is mostly inspired by the ocean and nature. His favourite colours are gold & burgundy. His favourite designers are Dior and Gucci.

Max also, loves playing tennis, swimming, skiiing, legos, cooking, science, math and art. He doesn’t usually draw his designs first. He prefers to drape them on a dress form, then take them off to repin to sew.

Max says that he loves making all women feel beautiful and that is what motivates him. He has done several plus-size commissions and ships his work to clients all over the world.

Know more about 7-year-old fashion designer Max Alexander:

Once Max mastered sewing, his mother noticed her boy's interest and creativity in creating fashion. "He's just so committed to it, and he has so much fun. It's truly his happy place, his studio, and even just playing with the material," said the mother.

The young talent has already sold his clothes internationally, held fashion shows and even commissioned a jacket for Sharon Stone.

Max hopes to be the head of Gucci one day or have his own atelier named Couture to the Max Italian.

