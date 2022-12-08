10 unconventional bridal lehengas for a modern bride by some lesser-known designer labels

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 08, 2022
When it comes to deciding the best bridal collection for your every wedding functions, one often tends to struggle between fashion trends, designer lehengas and budget. So, here is the curated collection of Indian Bridal Couture by not your regular known designers but some lesser-known and unconventional designers
Bindani
As today's bold bride, this lehenga by Bindani label will make you look hot with clean lines, delicate details, and a hint of drama
Bindani
This floral turmeric yellow lehenga by Rianta's will look delicate and could be the best option for your haldi looks. Go for a hairstyle including flowers
riantasofficial
For the pre-weddding party with lots of music and dance, go for this blue lehenga
riantasofficial
Wear a cap sleeves choli with a lehenga-palazzo by Malasa during your mehndi function
malasaofficial
This sexy white lehenga by Astha Narang is the best match for your sangeet function
asthanarangofficial
There are many after wedding functions that a bride has to attend, this hot black lehenga by Sukriti and Aakriti could be your ideal choice for one of those events
sukritiandaakritiofficial
After wedding, for your 'muh dikhayi ceremony', wearing an elegant teal green sari-lehenga like this by Vvani with a diamond choker necklace will be so eye-captivating
Vvani by Vani Vats Official
Maroon colour golden mirror work lehenga would look apt and elevate your beauty during wedding rituals like pheres
Vvani by Vani Vats Official
Want to look like a Maharani on your D-day? Then don this pink colour bridal wear by Abhinav Mishra and there you go, princess
abhinavmishra_
