Trendy saris by Madhuri Dixit that would add 'wow' factor during this wedding season

By: Chhaya Gupta | November 24, 2022
'Dhak Dhak Girl' Madhuri Dixit, the style icon is here to help us decide saris for each wedding ceremonies. This black jacket sari would look best in your besties engagement ceremony.
A shimmery glitter sari like Madhuri Dixit would oomph up your look in the sangeet ceremony.
How about a dark blue delicate sari with thin border? This elegant cloth piece would look good in any wedding occasion especially when you need to take care of guests so that you can move freely.
Just step out in a Madhuri inspired sexy grey sari on wedding reception and you are bound to receive plenty of compliments.
This sari could be perfect for mehndi ceremony. Also, if you are going to get married, this sari should be in your wardrobe to wear it on the first day after your wedding.
A must have floral sari in a newly-wed-bride wardrobe and also, for girls who can wear this sari as per the wedding occasion.
This sober yellow Kanjeevaram sari with broad pink border is perfect for haldi ceremony.
Whether it is tilak / tika ceremony, engagement ceremony or sangeet ceremony, Madhuri's light pink sari is best for all wedding ceremonies.
This dark turquoise sari would be great to wear during your family member's wedding rituals or sangeet ceremony.
Do you want to grab everyone's eyeballs? Try a pink shimmery elegant sari like this diva during major wedding ceremonies.
