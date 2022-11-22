Best restaurants to enjoy live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Mumbai

By: Chhaya Gupta | November 22, 2022
Out Of The Blue in Khar (W) is live streaming the football world cup matches from 6 to 9 pm and they have a range of offers on beers, wine, and cocktails.
The Sassy Spoon in Nariman Point with its sassy ambience offers new menu additions & unique cocktails so that you love watching FIFA World Cup matches from here.
Dobaara in Lower Parel which has a speech & hearing-impaired staff is offering a beer along with a starter at INR 500 & many other offers awaits you, while you enjoy the match here.
TAB -Thoughtful American Bistronomy at Lower Parel will make your tummy happy with culinary creations & cocktails that you must have never tried of while you watch your favourite game.
Geoffrey’s Pub housed within the Marine Plaza in Marine Lines will make your match-viewing experience memorable, with perfect menu & extensive alcohol menu.
Binge in Khar (W) with an electrifying ambiance has introduced offers on exciting combos that will be served during the match.
Diablo in Worli along with its famous Mediterranean, Asian, and modern Indian food will offer interesting combos at cheap rates with the FIFA World Cup streaming on massive projector screens.
