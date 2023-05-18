Alia Bhatt accused of photoshopping her Gucci Cruise 2024 look, users call her out for editing arms & face

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently made India proud as she attended the star-studded Gucci Cruise 2024 event in Seoul, South Korea. The actress has been announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand and she made sure to represent her country at the mega global event.

Alia grabbed eyeballs as she donned a chic black dress with cut-holes and went for a Korean makeup look. She posed with some of the biggest names at the event including South Korean singer IU, CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri, actress Dakota Johnson and Blake Lee.

However, several eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that the actress had photoshopped her pictures before posting them on social media.

Did Alia photoshop her pictures?

Alia shared a series of photos from her Seoul visit in which she can be seen posing in her Gucci cut-out outfit with a transparent empty handbag.

Among those pictures was also the photo of Alia with IU, Dakota Johnson and others, and the same photo had gone viral a day before the actress herself posted it. Thus, as soon as Alia shared the picture, netizens realised that the one she shared was photoshopped and airbrushed at multiple places.

"Check the changes in the face, arm shape and legs - the bench line is curved near her leg which is a clear indication of photoshop," a Reddit post read, which also had Alia's picture from both the photos side by side.

Netizens pointed out that the actress had airbrushed her face to make it appear flawless. Not just that, but they claimed she also slimmed down her arms and got her legs toned using photoshop.

"So much for the body confidence posts she posted after pregnancy only to heavily photoshop every single picture," a user wrote.

Alia Bhatt on losing weight post pregnancy

Alia and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their firstborn -- a baby girl named Raha -- in November 2022.

While Alia has been busy with her new mommy duties as well as numerous professional commitments, she had recently shared that she did not lose her post-pregnancy weight "unnaturally". She also stated that after delivering Raha, she was never hard on herself and that she was "proud" of what her body had done when she gave birth to her daughter.

"Many folks are under the impression that individuals who work in the visual medium do unnatural things to their bodies to get back in shape post-delivery. That’s why I felt like it was important to document parts of my fitness journey," she had said.

