'Is Dress Ko Kya Naam Du': Uorfi Javed Brutally Trolled For Her Unique Violet Outfit (Video)

Uorfi Javed |

Actress Uorfi Javed is breaking the internet with her unique style statement. Once again, she is back with her bizarre and bold sartorial outfit. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant's video from the streets of Mumbai, donning a unique violet outfit, went viral on the internet.

Uorfi is seen wearing a body con outfit with a round violet string around it, which she rotates while posing for the paps.

Uorfi's Gets Trolled

The video that surfaced on the internet shows Uorfi getting clicked by paps. Several users reacted to Uorfi’s bold look and dropped hilarious comments.

One of the users questioned her fashion sense and wrote, "Is dress ko kya naam du?"

While another user wrote, "Ye bhi ek namuna hai."

"Chutki wali dress", wrote one user as he compared her with Chhota Bheem cartoon character Chutki.

Take a look at some other comments below:

Uorfi has undoubtedly created a niche for herself. She is often hailed as the DIY expert by many. However, not every outfit of the actress gives fashion inspiration to the audience. She is often in news for her viral fashion videos.

Just like this, Uorfi earlier made headlines during her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she wore a dress made out of a garbage bag. She has also showcased her skills by donning dresses made out of watches, yellow flowers, chains, and pins.

On the work front, Uorfi has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, and as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of reality TV show Splitsvilla.

She made her film debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.