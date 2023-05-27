Karishma Tanna on film producers rejecting her for being TV actress: “When they don’t want to cast, they have countless reasons"

Karishma Tanna, known for her role in the popular television series ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, embarked on her acting journey with high hopes of transitioning into movies. Despite her immense popularity in the television industry, Tanna discovered that her path to the big screen was not smooth.

Audition after audition, she encountered discouraging remarks like "You are too tall" or "You are a TV actress and your face is too exposed."

'What is the concept of a fresh face?'

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Tanna expressed her doubts about the prevailing concept of a 'fresh face' that many directors and producers adhere to in the film industry.

She questioned the necessity for a "fresh face" when what truly matters is an actor's ability to embody a character convincingly.

Tanna lashed out at the herd mentality that favors casting newcomers over established TV actors, saying, "I don't understand what is a fresh face. What is this concept of a fresh face? Very few directors and producers have that vision of finding against the odds."

The rejection based on her TV background left Tanna feeling humiliated and dejected. She shared her confusion about why actors are placed in rigid categories, and why the lines between TV, film, and theater actors cannot be blurred.

On TV actors' struggle in showbiz

While acknowledging that the industry is evolving and becoming more inclusive, Tanna emphasised the ongoing struggle for TV actors to break free from the perception of being limited to television. Respect may be present, but securing work remains a challenge.

Tanna opened up about some of the hurtful comments she has heard from producers during rejections, citing reasons like her height, constant television exposure, and being deemed "too glamorous" for certain roles. Karishma then said that, "I apparently understood that they have countless reasons to justify their decision if they do not want to cast you."

Despite the obstacles she faced, Karishma Tanna is not deterred. Her upcoming project, 'Scoop', directed by Hansal Mehta, will be available for streaming on Netflix from June 2.