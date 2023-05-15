 Scoop: Chilling story of journalist J Dey's cold-blooded murder in the Karishma Tanna-starrer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentScoop: Chilling story of journalist J Dey's cold-blooded murder in the Karishma Tanna-starrer

Scoop: Chilling story of journalist J Dey's cold-blooded murder in the Karishma Tanna-starrer

'Scoop' is based on the sensational J Dey murder case that rocked the nation and Jigna Vora's alleged involvement in his death.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

The trailer of Hansal Mehta's much-awaited show 'Scoop' finally released on Monday and it stars Karishma Tanna in the lead role.

The series is based on the story of journalist Jigna Vora who was accused of murdering another journalist Jyotirmoy Dey aka J Dey. 'Scoop' has been inspired by Vora's book 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'.

It stars Karishma Tanna as Jigna Vora, although her name in the show has been changed to Jagruti Pathak. Prosenjit will be playing Jaydeb Sen, a character loosely based on late journalist J Dey.

Read Also
Scoop: Real names of characters, journalists & publications from Karishma Tanna's new show
article-image

The real story of Scoop

'Scoop' is based on the sensational J Dey murder case that rocked the nation and Jigna Vora's alleged involvement in his death.

Dey was tbe crime and investigations editor for the renowned tabloid Mid-Day and an expert on the organised crime sector of the city and Mumbai underworld.

He was, however, shot dead in broad daylight in the city on June 11, 2011, and when a massive investigation was launched, Vora was named as one of the accused in the case.

In 2012, Vora, who was the Deputy Bureau Chief at Asian Age newspaper, was booked under stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and various other sections for her alleged role in the murder of J Dey. She was also charged with sections of IPC including criminal conspiracy, murder and destruction of evidence.

Reports had then stated that Vora was in touch with gangster Chhota Rajan, who was found guilty of carrying out the shootout at Dey. The chargesheet mentioned that Vora was the one who provided Dey's address and license plate number to Chhota Rajan, due to her professional rivalry with the senior journalist.

Vora vehemently denied the accusations and said that her conversation with Rajan was only for an interview.

In July 2012, Vora was granted bail on the grounds that she was a single parent and that she had no previous criminal record. In 2018, she was finally given a clean chit in the case.

Read Also
Watch Scoop Trailer: Karishma Tanna as journalist Jigna Vora embroiled in J Dey's murder hatched by...
article-image

About Scoop

'Scoop' is all set to release on Netflix on June 2.

The show also stars Harman Baweja, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Deven Bhojani in key roles.

It has been created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul.

Read Also
Director's Cut: "I don’t make films for the weekends; I make them for the future," says Faraaz...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Hottest photos of Bollywood's favourite Punjabi munda

Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Hottest photos of Bollywood's favourite Punjabi munda

Kim Taehyung or Jungkook: Who is the most attractive member of BTS?

Kim Taehyung or Jungkook: Who is the most attractive member of BTS?

Aryan Khan drugs case: Who is KP Gosavi? NCB's controversial witness who planned to extort ₹25 cr...

Aryan Khan drugs case: Who is KP Gosavi? NCB's controversial witness who planned to extort ₹25 cr...

Scoop: Chilling story of journalist J Dey's cold-blooded murder in the Karishma Tanna-starrer

Scoop: Chilling story of journalist J Dey's cold-blooded murder in the Karishma Tanna-starrer

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are 'overwhelmed' with love they have received: 'We come from...

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are 'overwhelmed' with love they have received: 'We come from...