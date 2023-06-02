Bombay HC to hear Chhota Rajan's suit against Netflix series Scoop next on June 7

Jailed underworld don Chhota Rajan is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the suit filed by gangster Chhota Rajan against OTT platform Netflix's series Scoop alleging infringement of personality rights & seeking Re 1 in damages. HC says the series is already released & asks respondents to file reply. Next hearing is on June 7.

Chhota Rajan's case against Scoop

In 2022, Chhota Rajan, a former Indian gangster, filed a case against Netflix in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the streaming service had infringed on his copyright by using his name and likeness in the web series Scoop. Rajan argued that the series was based on his life without his permission and that it portrayed him in a defamatory light.

Netflix denied the allegations, arguing that the series was a work of fiction and that it did not use Rajan's name or likeness without his permission. The company also argued that the series was protected by freedom of expression.

March 2023 ruling of the HC

In a ruling issued in March 2023, the Bombay High Court refused to direct Netflix to take down the series. However, the court did allow Rajan to amend his case and to seek damages from Netflix.

Rajan's case against Netflix is one of several cases that have been filed against streaming services in recent years by individuals who allege that their copyrights have been infringed. These cases raise important questions about the extent to which streaming services can use real-life events and people in their productions.