 VIDEO: 'Mama' Govinda Attends Arti Singh's Wedding Amid Feud With Her Brother Krushna Abhishek
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Govinda surprised everyone by attending his niece Arti Singh's wedding in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Fans were uncertain if Govinda would attend Arti's wedding, especially since he missed her pre-wedding ceremonies.

Govinda was all smiles as he made a grand entry in an all-black sherwani to Arti's wedding. He also greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue with folded hands.

Govinda has had a strained relationship with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, who is Arti's brother. They had a major fallout in 2018. However, it appears Govinda has chosen to reconcile and mend their relationship.

In 2018, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reportedly criticized Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah for a tweet about "people who dance for money," believing it was aimed at Govinda. The fallout led to the family cutting ties with Kashmera and her husband Krushna Abhishek. Krushna later clarified that the tweet was about his sister Arti Singh, but the damage was done, causing a public rift between the families.

A while ago, actress Bipasha Basu and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover also arrived at the wedding venue. They were accompanied by Bipasha's mother.

Arti and Dipak's sangeet, haldi and mehendi functions also had a starry touch. The sangeet night was attended by Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Kishwer Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shehzada Dhami, Karan Singh Grover, and others. Arti danced to popular Bollywood wedding songs. Krushna also gave a special performance.

Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers. Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.

