Sitaare Zameen Par: Bollywood Celebrities Turn Out To Vote In Mumbai Civic Polls, Hope For Cleaner And Better City | VIDEO

Mumbai, Jan 15: A host of Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, stepped out of their homes and voted in the Mumbai civic body polls on Thursday with hope the “right” candidates will win and tackle crucial issues, from infrastructure challenges to pollution.

Actors Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Shabana Azmi, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal and screenwriter Salim Khan also exercised their franchise.

Polling details

The voting for the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s largest and richest civic body with an annual budget of more than Rs 74,000 crore, commenced at 7:30 am and concluded at 5:30 pm. Besides the BMC, 28 other civic corporations also saw voting.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at a polling station at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan to cast his vote for BMC elections. pic.twitter.com/K6kbDrGgAc — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Akshay Kumar urges informed voting

‘Khiladi’ actor Kumar, one of the first to arrive at his designated polling booth, underscored the significance of making informed voting choices rather than merely expressing grievances about civic issues. The 58-year-old superstar encouraged Mumbaikars to perceive this day as an opportunity to wield their “remote control” over public representatives.

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote, Actor Akshay Kumar says, "Today, the voting for BMC is taking place. As Mumbaikars, we have the remote control with us today. I would request all the people of Mumbai to come out in large numbers and cast their votes. If we have to be the… https://t.co/AOlWRmnx1V pic.twitter.com/19RmBgMFB7 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

“All the people of Mumbai must come out and vote, rather than complaining later about things like ‘we don’t have water, roads are not proper, and that there’s no cleanliness, etc’. So, now it’s our turn and we all should step out and vote for the right person. If you want to be the real hero of Mumbai, then instead of (mouthing) dialogues, come and vote,” Kumar told reporters after casting his vote.

His actor-author wife, Twinkle Khanna, also voted.

“It gives us a sense of control, a little bit of power over the narrative. I’m voting out of habit and hope,” she said.

Celebrities laud arrangements

Aamir Khan encouraged citizens to partake in the elections and lauded the BMC for making “good arrangements” at polling booths.

#WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor says, "...It's your job, it's your duty as a citizen to come out and vote. We complain round the year regarding the lack of amenities. This is your right to come out and vote...I also want to thank the BMC. Year after year, if it's Ganpati Utsav, if it's… https://t.co/IlHlpkC3lN pic.twitter.com/lngC9tePZP — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor, too, praised the civic body for providing great facilities to voters during elections and even during festivities like Ganesh Chaturthi.

“We complain throughout the year saying, ‘our city doesn’t have this or that, and talk all the time about issues’, so this is your time to come and vote,” the 43-year-old ‘Raajneeti’ actor stated.

Call for cleaner Mumbai

Actor-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini emphasised that it is essential to vote for the right candidate to ensure a “cleaner, safer, and pothole-free” Mumbai.

“Only by exercising your right to vote will you be able to make Mumbai, which I believe is the best city in the world, and it can be even better if you vote,” the 77-year-old parliamentarian opined.

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting her vote, Actress Bhagyashree says, "I just think that as of now, our Mumbai city should be made perfect. This is my request to the politicians and the people to bring back the glory of Mumbai..." pic.twitter.com/1nLRPJzg2j — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Actor Bhagyashree of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989) fame said she has cast her vote with the hope that the winning politicians will bring “back the glory of Mumbai”.

“There is a lot of pollution, and many roads have been dug up and this not only causes heavy traffic and inconvenience, but also affects work as people are unable to reach their offices on time, and there have been many accidents. I feel this work really needs to be completed faster,” she said.

Importance of civic elections

Veteran actor Azmi highlighted the role municipal elections play in resolving issues of everyday life.

“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain about anything,” said the 75-year-old award-winning actor, who has excelled in both parallel cinema and commercial films.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On BMC elections, Actress Saira Banu says, “Anyone who thinks that one vote doesn’t matter is mistaken. A single vote can make a big difference. We must vote for the betterment of the country...” pic.twitter.com/oaqFYbGHoc — IANS (@ians_india) January 15, 2026

Yesteryear star Saira Banu reminded voters that every ballot counts and said, “Each vote counts and we have to vote for those who would work for the betterment of the country and the people. Let’s hope for the best.”

Earlier in the day, legendary lyricist-poet Gulzar, actors such as Nana Patekar and Suniel Shetty appealed to inhabitants of Mumbai to exercise their voting rights.

“We are rooted in our homeland, and your vote is to nurture those roots and to nurture democracy; hence, we should fulfil this duty (of voting) towards our country,” Gulzar said, adding, “If you don’t vote, you lose the right to complain.”

Grassroots democracy stressed

Stressing the importance of grassroots elections and their impact, ‘Dhadkan’ star Shetty noted the BMC polls were vital for local development.

“When your area progresses, the country will automatically progress. We often blame the BMC for not doing this or that, but they work tirelessly even late at night. It is important that all the voters step out to vote,” the 64-year-old actor said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote for the BMC elections, Actor Nana Patekar says, "... I understand that the sign of my existence is to vote and for this I travelled 3-4 hours (from Pune) and I am returning immediately. So please do vote." pic.twitter.com/HL7yHUvcaR — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Veteran actor Patekar travelled three hours from Pune to fulfil his democratic duty in Mumbai.

“I understand that the significance of my existence is to vote and for this I travelled (from Pune), and I’m returning immediately. Don’t stay at home, step out and please do vote,” the ‘Krantiveer’ actor maintained.

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote for the BMC elections, Musician Vishal Dadlani says, "...Hopefully, whoever wins will hold the elections on time. This is very important for the country, for democracy. But given the state of our city in the last few days, the hope is that… pic.twitter.com/v9vGyNuJ52 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Concerns over low turnout

Musician Vishal Dadlani and actor Padmini Kolhapure expressed angst over the low turnout of people at voting booths in the metropolis.

“It’s your country, your city, your responsibility and if you can take care of it, take care of it, but if not, sit at home and do whatever you are doing, because what I’m seeing here, there is no sign of the public. There are more officials inside and fewer citizens and it’s so shameful,” the music composer said, expressing his disappointment.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Padmini Kolhapure says, "It is very important to come outside and vote... Please come and cast your votes... Even senior citizens are here... " https://t.co/Cx4YbWCD1Q pic.twitter.com/tSOD2gPgU0 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Kolhapure said she was amazed to see more participation from senior citizens in polling than youngsters.

Others from the film world who cast their vote were Zoya Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Rakesh Roshan, Boney Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Isha Koppikar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Divya Dutta, besides singers Kailash Kher and Anup Jalota, costume designer Manish Malhotra and TV actor Ali Asgar.

In Mumbai, the main electoral battle was between the BJP-led Mahayuti and an alliance of cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray for control of the BMC.

