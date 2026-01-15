Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Dhurandhar Actress Saumya Tandon Unable To Find Her Name On Voter List, Says 'Don't Know Why This Confusion Exists'

Actor Saumya Tandon, best known for her projects like Dhurandhar and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, encountered unexpected difficulties while attempting to cast her vote during the BMC elections in Mumbai on Thursday (January 15). Despite verifying her voter details online in advance, the actress found her name missing from the voter list at two polling locations, forcing her to visit multiple booths.

Speaking to ANI earlier today, Saumya explained how the confusion began after she checked her polling booth details online and followed the instructions displayed. However, upon reaching the location, she was redirected elsewhere, even after confirming the information digitally.

“I actually went out to vote, and I checked online. There was a booth at the bottom of my house where people were sitting to help me, to tell me about the booth or the place. They told me that I had to come to this location,” she said.

The actress added that despite taking screenshots of her online details, the information did not match what she was told on the ground. “I took a screenshot online, but when I came here, they are now sending me to some other location because they are saying that your location is showing somewhere else online,” she said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On BMC polls, Actor Saumya Tandon says," I checked my polling booth address online and came here to Dalmia College. Now, I am being told that my polling centre is in Goregaon West. I don't know why this confusion exists. I want to cast my vote as it is my right.… pic.twitter.com/VjBYifv1eG — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Sharing further details, Saumya said she was earlier directed to a different venue altogether. “Earlier, when I checked online today, they told me to go to Dalmia College. So now I don't know why this confusion is there. When I reached here after checking my name online, they told me that I have to go to some other location,” she added.

Despite the inconvenience, Saumya made it clear that she was determined to exercise her right to vote. Smiling as she spoke, she said, “Yes, of course. I want to vote. This is my right, and this is my duty. So I have to vote. I have to vote.” She also revealed that she had adjusted her professional commitments to participate in the elections. “I didn't go to the shoot today to vote. So I want to vote, but let's see if my name is there or not,” she added.

Polling took place across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, following an extensive election campaign. The civic polls are considered significant for key urban centres including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots. A total of 15,908 candidates contested for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards.

Voting began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, and continued until 5:30 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16.